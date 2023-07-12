Temperatures are baking this Wednesday ahead of a boundary to our north.

Highs so far as of 4:30 PM Wednesday

Heat indices from 105° to 112° remain in place for parts of Kansas into Oklahoma through evening. Some cities near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line have surpassed that by 4 PM Wednesday with a feels like factor at 117°!

An earlier complex of storms to our northeast has spit out an outflow boundary that is sitting nearby. By evening, showers and storms will start to form along this feature.

Any storm that makes it will be severe with large hail initially. This will try to form into a complex of heavy rain and thunder to impact mainly areas near and east of I-135 into the early overnight.

Storms will sink to the south into Oklahoma later today. Once the complex gears up, damaging winds will be more of a concern. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out building back into the southwest part of our viewing area, but I see success farther east once the atmosphere starts to cool in the evening.

The cold front will be hanging around through Friday before sagging far enough south of the region early this weekend.

This will give us more unsettled weather in terms of storms Thursday into Friday as disturbances work through the atmosphere with areas south of the front still cooking in the 90s.

Some storms may reach severe thresholds Thursday west and south near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Storms Friday could be stronger for hail and high winds especially south of I-70.

The weekend will not be storm-free as more pieces of energy embark across the Kansas sky.

Trends are pointing to an area of high pressure to our southwest building back our way into next week. That said, how much advancement will be key because it might stop short to leave southern Kansas baking in the heat and areas near the Kansas/Nebraska state line cooler in the crosshairs for continued stormy weather.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman