Turning our attention to Monday night into early Tuesday morning, a few spotty showers are possible in western Kansas, specifically to the northwest. As some patchy activity moves in from Colorado around and after sunset, it should have a hard time surviving in western Kansas. We will keep a slim chance out that way, and if you are lucky to see a shower or storm, it will be brief.

Tuesday could bring some of the hottest air we have seen in quite some time.

Models are hinting at south central Kansas jumping up over 105 degrees. Please make sure you stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks as this heat is downright dangerous.

A random bubble up storm is possible in south central Kansas on Tuesday with excess heat and ample moisture. Most stay dry.

Expect those temperatures to bounce around up and down between the upper 90s and lower 100s for at least the next 7 days. We will not be able to shake this tough pattern any time soon.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 105 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears