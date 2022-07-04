Wow! We had spots in the northwestern portion of the state reach as hot as 106 degrees this afternoon!

Hot and humid weather in the month of July is nothing new, but we are going to have dangerous heat that continues to ramp up over the next few days. Heat Advisories are in place for many of our central and eastern Kansas counties through Wednesday.

With ample moisture and humidity, our feels like temperatures in these spots could reach as high as 110 degrees. Avoid the peak heating hours of the afternoon, from noon to 5 PM. If you are a sweaty person like myself, make sure that you drink twice the water than you think you need. Also watch your pets. They do not like the heat just like we do not. If a surface is too hot for your bare feet, it is too hot for them.

Most of us stay dry for the rest of the Fourth of July, but we do need to monitor western into central Kansas for a bubble up storm or two this evening into tonight. These small storms would not be severe. This incredibly isolated activity would just cause a brief downpour and lightning. A community or two could have one by fireworks time, but again most of us are going to be fine.

With the intense heat and humidity, we will monitor a few more slim chances for isolated storms over the next few days. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted far northwestern Kansas and southwest Nebraska in a marginal risk for severe weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cell or two could be on the stronger side. Both days, the stronger chances look to be in the afternoon and evening.

More widespread rain and storms could be found mainly along and north of I-70 overnight Tuesday into the morning hours. We will monitor a few more patchy slim storm chances into Friday, but moisture looks slim and we will not expect much from these storms, unless you are lucky enough for a downpour or two. No major storm systems on our radar, just intense heat.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears