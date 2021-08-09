Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous heat in place, late week relief

Ready or not…here it comes! Intense and dangerous heat locks into the Midwest for the next few days. Temperatures across Kansas will range from the upper 90s to the low triple digits on Monday and likely stay that way until at least Thursday.

We have some heat headlines in place. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the eastern half of Kansas until Wednesday night. The risk for heat related illness is there, as our heat indices or feels like temperatures could exceed 105 to 110 degrees. Limit your outdoor activity to early morning or late evening! Also remember your pets. If you could not walk on a surface bare foot because of the heat, they risk burning their paw pads as well.

Aside from the intense heat, a few thunderstorm chances return to the forecast. Starting Monday night, a storm or two is possible mainly in northwest Kansas. A strong to severe storm is possible with hail and damaging winds.

This disturbance could spark a few more storms on Tuesday, again mainly in northern Kansas.

A storm or two could sneak down to south central Kansas on Tuesday, with a slightly higher chance later on Tuesday night. Regardless, this activity will be more miss rather than hit. A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, especially across north central and northeast Kansas.

We look for some relief come Friday with temperatures cooling off a bit, but only to the lower 90s. That lower 90s trend should carry us through the upcoming weekend. Hot, but tolerable! Rain chances look slim for the rest of the week as of now.