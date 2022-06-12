A few dying thunderstorms are moving into north central Kansas this morning, so we will keep a spotty shower or two in the forecast. Most should stay dry. This will provide a few extra clouds to keep the morning pleasant for some.

If you have sun your temperatures will warm quickly. We are looking at a dangerously hot day for Kansas. Highs climb to the 90s and lower 100s.

With the intense humidity in place for central and eastern Kansas, heat indices could jump as high as 110º by the afternoon.

This has prompted Heat Advisories for pretty much all of Kansas. If you can, avoid being outdoors during the 12 to 5 PM time frame as this is the most dangerous part of the day.

We will watch far western Kansas for some thunderstorm development late Sunday afternoon.

A few of the storms could pulse to the stronger to severe side. Hail and damaging winds will be the main concern.

As activity moves east into the overnight, it will likely begin to fall apart. A spotty shower or two could survive into central Kansas through the early morning.

Temperatures do not let up much over the next 7 days. Expect above average temperatures to persist.

6/12/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 99 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 100 Wind: SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears