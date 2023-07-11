The heat is ramping up today by a few more degrees. High dew points even into western Kansas made the day feel steamy.

High temperatures as of 4:30 PM Tuesday.

This high temp and humidity combo will turn dangerous Wednesday with widespread afternoon highs in the 90s to the triple digits.

Heat index values from 105° to 110° will be possible. Due to this extreme heat, Heat Advisories are in effect Wednesday

Storm chances have a higher chance of development and survival to the north of us from Nebraska curving southeast towards the Kansas City Metro into the overnight.

Some storms may build back closer to Wichita late Wednesday. If this can come to fruition, a few storms will make a run for severe thresholds.

As a front sags to the south as the week progresses, new storm chances will form. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are two main hazards. A few storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail.

Depending on the location of this boundary will mean two things. For starters, areas near and south of the front will bake until it passes through the region. In addition, with quick-moving disturbances traveling through, storm chances will be enhanced closer to this boundary.

This weekend the humidity will drop behind the frontal passage and the edge taken off the heat for all. Unsettled conditions will stick around due to more on-off chances for rain and storms. This pattern will change to a dry and hot one next week. We may have to wait until the end of the following weekend for another cold front to work through the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 74 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 99 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman