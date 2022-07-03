A random rumble or two is possible out there across southern Kansas to begin our Sunday. Most of the cells are incredibly small so a majority of us will stay dry. As we head into the afternoon our pleasant temperatures will turn toasty again. Highs range from the lower to upper 90s.

We have a bit of patchy dense fog in spots to start the day. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for north central Kansas through 10 AM.

We are looking at pretty intense humidity out there for this afternoon especially in central into eastern Kansas. Dew points should climb into the 70s. This will help spark another bubble up storm or two in the afternoon and early evening.

A few of the cells could become a bit more organized in northern Kansas. There is a marginal risk for severe weather up in that direction, with a slight risk favoring more of Nebraska. This is where damaging winds, hail and even a brief tornado are possible.

As we head through the course of our Sunday evening, closer to fireworks time, those to the northwest need to watch for a few more of those spotty showers and storms. The weather likely will not ruin many fireworks shows.

Most of the Fourth of July looks dry, but again a few more pop-up showers and storms are possible. Activity is more miss rather than hit. We turn up those temperatures!

Intense heat will turn dangerous at times as our temperatures near the 100 degree mark many days of the upcoming week. Our “feels like” temperatures will climb above that as well. Make sure you stay hydrated!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears