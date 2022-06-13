Elevated to critical fire conditions are in place through evening out west. Hot temps, low moisture and increasing wind are all factors that could enhance wildfires.

Fire crews have been busy with fires in Reno County and another north of Garden City in Finney County today.

The heat is the big story for the next several days. Highs this time of year trend in the upper 80s and we will be well above that in the 90s and triple digits. Our bodies are not used to this intense heat yet combined with awful humidity the farther east you live in Kansas. Please keep it cool and hydrated. Do not forget about your furry friends!

Heat advisories will be in effect this week where temps will be high with enhanced dew points. Our current Heat Advisory remains in place through early evening.

Storm chances will be isolated and pinpointed for western Kansas Monday evening. This activity does not look as potent as previous storm events but will still need to be monitored for base severe criteria of quarter size hail and winds to 60 MPH if a storm goes rogue where a Marginal Risk encompasses parts of western Kansas, southwest Nebraska and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Any activity Monday evening fizzles early this evening. Winds are increasing and will be problematic through Wednesday. Gusts Monday night will exceed 50 MPH in many communities. Given how dry it is out west, this may create reduced visibility due to blowing dust. Please be cautious!

A cold front enters the picture Tuesday to the northwest. This triggers severe storms ahead of it that will be isolated and concentrated near the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

All forms of severe weather are possible with a heavy emphasis on high winds.

This front will divide the heat to the south and much milder air to the north that will be refreshing!

As the front advances south Wednesday, it will trigger another line of severe storms into the overnight that will be placed farther south, potentially impacting the Wichita area.

The front eventually washes out by the weekend, but most should shave a few degrees off the afternoon high to take some of the heated edge off, but not by much to round out the workweek.

The weekend looks filled with sunshine and turning hotter again as the weather pattern for summer starts to take shape.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 78 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman