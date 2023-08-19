An Excessive Heat Warning takes effect today and will run all the way through Wednesday as a dangerous heat wave sets up shop.

Today will be scorching hot with triple digits all across Kansas. Highs range from the lower to upper 100s, with some spots potentially getting close to 110!

The only saving grace will be fairly low humidity, which will keep our heat index values fairly tame. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long with little cloudcover.

Tonight, we cool down to the 70s but still a bit balmy by the time we wake up Sunday.

Another day of extreme heat is expected across Kansas Sunday. Northwest Kansas may escape in the upper 90s but the rest of us will be right back into the triple digits tomorrow.

The heat dome will be powerful through the next few days, keep us hot and dry with hardly a cloud in the sky most days. Temperatures may be a bit less extreme by early next week, but we keep highs in the triple digits through at least Wednesday.

Later in the week, the heat dome weakens and shifts south, which will bring temperatures down some and may open the door for more storm chances toward the end of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 106 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 107 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 104 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.