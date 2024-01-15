Winter Weather Advisories are in place for portions of central Kansas through 6 PM as snowfall tracks across the state this evening. This area has picked up about 2″ of snow and has seen the most impacts on roadways.

Bands of snow are pushing into Southern Kansas. We are not expecting much in terms of totals for the rest of the evening. A light dusting will be possible, with some isolated areas picking up less than an inch of snow.

Not only did we deal with the snow today, but also frigid temperatures. Highs struggled to warm past the single digits for most, and Colby stayed in the negatives. The good news is that temperatures will return to the double digits starting tomorrow.

But we have one more night of brutal cold to get through. Lows fall into the negatives across the region with clear skies and northwesterly winds.

Dangerous wind chills are expected tomorrow morning, with some areas seeing wind chills as cold as -20 to -30 degrees. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect through noon Tuesday, as it will only take 10 minutes of exposure to the cold for frostbite to drop. Please dress in layers and limit extended periods outside.

Sunny skies will help temperatures recover in the afternoon. Highs will finally break free of the single-digits and hit the 20s across the state. While it will still be cold, it will not be as disgustingly cold as it was over the weekend.

We surpass the freezing mark on Wednesday, but it will be short-lived. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives by the weekend, pushing temperatures back into the teens on Friday.

The arrival of this cold front also brings a limited chance of moisture across northern Kansas from Wednesday night into Thursday.

The temperatures finally, FINALLY turn back towards our seasonal average by the start of next week. Highs in the 40s can be expected on Monday!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to clear, breezy. 10% chance of snow early. Lo: -4 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 21 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 12 Wind: SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 37 Lo: 18 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 30 Lo: 7 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 28 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 41 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll