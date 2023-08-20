Several temperature records fell yesterday as the heat cranked up to extreme levels across Kansas.

We may do it all over again today with some truly impressive heat expected in central and eastern Kansas. The heat will be a bit less intense out west but still scorching with nearly unanimous triple digits.

Excessive Heat Warnings continue through Wednesday evening.

Lows tonight will be balmy in the mid 70s around Wichita, cooler out west.

A similar story unfolds for Monday. We may be a few degrees less hot tomorrow, but most of Kansas reaches the triple digits again.

Upper level high pressure will continue to dominate the weather patterns over the central US through the week. The ridge will be strongest early in the coming week, then it begins to weaken and lose its grip by week’s end.

This should allow a cold front to sweep in around Friday or Saturday, which brings some sorely needed relief and perhaps a few chances of scattered storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny. Hi: 108 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 105 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.