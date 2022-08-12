Temperatures are climbing as we head into the weekend. Expect to see highs near or surpassing the triple digits for the next few days. Remember to stay hydrated and to limit time outside.

Moisture will be limited thanks to our upper-level high-pressure system. This means clear, sunny skies but also lower dewpoints. Feels like temperatures will be closer to our actual air temperatures thanks to the low humidity.

The high-pressure system dominating the weekend’s forecast will start to break down on Monday. A cold front will try to drop into the Sunflower state next week, leading to comfortable temperatures and even the possibility of rainfall.

Showers will creep into Northwest Kansas late Monday night and then follow along with the front as it advances south. Showers will be scattered, and rainfall totals will be limited, but we will take every drop we can get.

Rain chances stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday but then dry out for the remainder of next week. Temperatures retreat into the mid-80s by midweek and will be slow to recover. We slowly warm back up, reaching the low 90s by Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 104 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll