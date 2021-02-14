Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous Wind Chill Warning in effect, feels like -15 to -30

The bulk of the snow has now shifted away from our region with the heaviest impacting portions of Oklahoma down to northern Texas.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through noon on Monday to account for a weak additional wave of flurries and light snow through the overnight. Accumulation will be little, if any.

Because of drier air working in from the north and a more southerly track to this system, they affected our snowfall totals. We have seen some of the highest amounts in southern Kansas.

Wind chills are dangerously cold and will get worse. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect this evening through midday Tuesday.

Overnight lows will have air temperatures below zero. When you factor in the wind, it will feel as cold as -15° to -30° during this time. Frostbite can happen within minutes.

While we will have a break of sunshine Monday, temperatures will not improve much with highs in the single digits. Elkhart may make it to a balmy 10°. Wind chills will keep the feels like factor below 0°.

We have another chance for snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. This looks to skim our region through southcentral and eastern Kansas where more accumulation is likely to the tune of an inch or two. It will not be a huge snowstorm for us.

Temperatures will get warmer by the end of the work week. The 40s will return for some as early as Friday and warm further next weekend.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman