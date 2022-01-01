Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerously cold air holds, relief follows

Our first winter storm of the season came through the area on Saturday. Most of us saw the bulk of the rain, freezing rain and snow fall before noon. A small disturbance later in the afternoon brought a little extra light snow to western Kansas. This added slim amounts to previous snowfall. Mainly those to the north and west ended up with widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow. Closer to the Wichita area, the wintry mix allowed for totals to stay low. Our forecast held well with this storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory stays in place till midnight Sunday morning for most of the state as a small little burst of snow could add to slick conditions late Saturday evening, especially in central Kansas.

The biggest story tonight is going to be the DANGEROUSLY COLD air that stays locked in place. Most of our nighttime lows will drop to the single digits above and below zero.

With a stiff wind out of the north, some of our communities could see wind chills as low as 25 below zero. This is incredibly dangerous, so if you do not have to get out, I highly advise hunkering down and staying cozy.

Wind Chill Advisories stay in effect until Sunday morning for most of the state.

Sunday morning starts frigid as well, but with a little sunshine and slightly warmer air, it will feel rather pleasant. We will still only make it to the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be on the lighter side compared to today. That sunshine should help loosen and melt some of the snow we saw on Saturday.

Major improvements come in the form of warmer air and sunshine to start the new work week. We are expecting some 40s to return to the region. Some of our model guidance is even hinting at a few 50 degree readings. This will be a welcomed change for many.

The upcoming week brings a little bit of everything. Temperatures bounce up and down between the 40s, then 30s Wednesday and teens Thursday. Guidance points to 40s again by next weekend.

Signs point to a quick moving disturbance moving through the state on Wednesday into Wednesday night. I do not expect much from this as of yet. If anything a quick dusting to 2 inches is possible into early Thursday morning. We will keep an eye on this!

Stay warm,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears