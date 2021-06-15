Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dealing with hefty heat before slight relief, slim storm chances

Summer is sizzlin’ strong this week. Temperatures will continue to turn up a notch each day until the weekend. The upper 90s will be common in western Kansas this afternoon with the middle 90s around Wichita.

If we see any shower that tries to pop up, it will be near the Kansas/Nebraska state line, but chances are slim and will get squashed quickly. We have some dewpoints in the upper 60s near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

With the south/southeasterly flow, this level will also rise over the coming days turning a dry heat uncomfortable and dangerously hot especially for central and eastern Kansas.

The humidity will be lower farther to the west, but it will still be a scorcher. There will be several places hitting the century mark on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday evening, a dying area of showers and thunderstorms will move into northwest Kansas. A boundary will stall that way and we will bake ahead of it.

This front may spark a few storms primarily during the overnights through early next week. The front looks like it is slow to push through completely, which will allow temperatures ahead of it to soar into the 90s, including the Wichita area, into part of the weekend!

Once the cold front can finally move through, temperatures will take a milder turn in the 80s with the 70s to the east briefly early next week! That cannot be beat for June in Kansas.

Another front next week may play games with us on where it decides to stall because it will mean the difference between brutal heat to a more manageable level. Where that front positions itself will also tell the tale of who gets rain and who will be starved for moisture.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

