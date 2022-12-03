After a warm start to the month, a December-like feel will finally take hold this week. Temperatures were cold today in the wake of last night’s cold front. Temperatures stay on the chilly side overnight, with lows in the 20s and 30s across the region.

Tomorrow will be a seasonal day with plenty of cloud cover. We will see our fair share of sunshine peek through mostly cloudy skies. If you still need to head to the Christmas tree farm to pick out your tree, it will be a chilly but overall lovely day to do so.

Temperatures will be warmer in the state’s western half by the afternoon. Southerly winds will help to drive this slight warming trend and push highs into the low to mid-50s across western Kansas.

Temperatures will be up and down again this week, though not as extreme as what we experienced this weekend. We reach the mid-50s on Monday before northerly winds take back hold of the forecast. Highs settle into the 40s for most of the upcoming week.

We are keeping an eye on the chance for rain in central Kansas for the middle of the week. The storm system looks to stay mainly off to our southeast, but we could tap into the outskirts of moisture Wednesday into Thursday for those in the central and eastern part of the state.

Warmer temperatures edge back in as we head into the weekend, reaching slightly above our seasonal average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 37 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll