Storm Track 3 Forecast: December starts with unseasonable warmth and no moisture

Moisture in the region has once again passed us by and will continue to track to the east. We will just see a few early clouds from this nearby disturbance but sunshine will dominate today.

After a chilly start this morning, high temperatures will surge above average into the 60s and 70s. We can thank a switch of our winds out of the southwest for a warm mid-week.

We will be keeping a close eye on areas that warm into the 70s because they will approach record highs.

Skies stay mostly clear after sundown and a chill will set back in.

We will have a better chance of approaching and breaking record highs Thursday with widespread highs reaching the 70s.

We will stay above average Friday but a front will begin to cool us down. Temperatures over the weekend and into next week will be closer to early December standards.

Our dry trend will also continue. There is a slim chance of a sprinkle to the south and southeast Friday night into Saturday but most of us will just see a few more clouds move in. Another system will make a quick sweep through the Plains Monday night and Tuesday but moisture will be lacking.

