More fog with areas of drizzle expected Sunday night into Monday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect late Sunday evening through Monday morning across a good chunk of the KSN viewing area. Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile at times. Please slow down your speed and give yourself plenty of stopping distance between you and the car in front of you overnight.

Southerly winds will ramp up our moisture intake ahead of the next potent system. Freezing fog is not expected as temperatures stay mild tonight.

The system moving in will deepen over the Plains the next 24-48 hours.

Monday looks damp due to areas of drizzle for about 2/3 of the state. Winds will increase and gust from 35-45 MPH.

We will see an increase in scattered showers Monday evening leading to stronger thunderstorms during the overnight through first thing Tuesday morning. This system is strong enough to produce isolated severe gusts to 60 MPH and hail to the size of quarters.

Portions of Kansas into Oklahoma are under a Marginal Risk for a storm or two to make a run for severe thresholds. This sweeps through quickly as temperatures drop Tuesday from west to east.

Snow is likely to the northwest as the colder air crashes.

Snowfall accumulations for our viewing area look to be around an inch or two to the northwest.

Just outside of our viewing area, snowfall totals will jump. One of our counties, Dundy County in Nebraska, has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch for higher snowfall accumulations.

Winds will be gusty the remainder of the week in a cold northwesterly flow. This drops temps below average for this time of year. Dry conditions are expected after our early week storm system. Fire danger will be high in this gusty and dry stretch.

We have another stronger push of Arctic air next week. With a few systems traveling through, we could see a little snow leading up to Christmas. Something to watch as bitterly cold temperatures arrive for the holiday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Dense fog and drizzle possible. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and drizzle. Hi: 52 Wind S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of showers and storms Lo: 47. Wind S/SE 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 35 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman