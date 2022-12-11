Low clouds and fog spread west into Wichita and South-Central Kansas from Eastern Kansas early this Sunday. Dense fog advisories are in effect for South Central and Northeast Kansas through noon today.

Sunshine will return by the afternoon with fairly pleasant temperatures nearing 50 degrees. The rest of the state will enjoy sunshine most of the day with above normal highs in the 50s and some in parts of Northwest and Southwest Kansas will make it into the 60s.

It should be clear this evening then moisture starts to arrive from the south tonight leading to the formation of clouds as well as some areas of fog across the southern half of Kansas while the northern areas hanging onto partly cloudy and dry conditions. Overnight low temperatures will range from the 20s across the north to the 30s across the south.

A strong cold front will approach and cross the state Monday night. Ahead of the front, a gusty south wind will bring plenty of moisture north through Kansas leading to plenty of clouds and gradually increasing chances for rain.

The strong front crossing the state Monday night with widespread rain showers. Central Kansas can see strong to severe storms, with the northwest seeing the rain gradually change over to snowfall.

There can be a few strong to severe storms across western Kansas Monday evening as the strong cold front crosses the area. As the front reaches central Kansas later Monday night, the strong line of storms will push through. Some of the storms can produce hail and strong winds.

On Tuesday, once the cold front exits Kansas to the east, a colder northwest wind will spread across the state. Wraparound moisture will bring the chance for snowfall in northwest Kansas Tuesday and Tuesday night and an inch or two of accumulation is not out of the question. Otherwise, a lingering shower in central Kansas early in the day should make way for some sunshine. Temperatures may actually fall on Tuesday afternoon.

Partly cloudy, dry and breezy conditions will then dominate the Kansas weather picture the remainder of the workweek with colder temperatures running below normal as highs run in the 30s and overnight lows reach down into the teens.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Fog early. Partly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Fog and drizzle late. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and drizzle. Hi: 54 Wind S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Periods of rain and a thunderstorm. Chance of rain 60%. Lo: 47. Wind S/SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 35 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston