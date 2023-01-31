A messy weather set-up stretches from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas over to Tennessee. Much of the moisture in this section of the country will fall as ice due to the shallow cold air at the surface due to our latest Arctic intrusion. Travelers going this direction need to be weather aware and know that driving will be treacherous.

This active weather persists through Thursday as another strong wave amplifies ice to our south. We will keep getting clouds in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere thrown our way through Thursday.

Overnight will be cold once again with more clouds to the south and east.

Temperatures will gradually warm. The degree to which will be determined as to how thick those clouds are over your hometown. More sunshine, more warmth.

Highs will warm into the 40s for much of us by Thursday with more 50s thrown into the mix Friday. Warmer air keeps growing over the weekend and I would not be shocked to see some 60s farther southwest.

Over the weekend there is a wind shift. This will bring in more clouds Saturday but we look to stay dry. This wind shift has little impact on temps at all. Winds will be gustier but not horrendous.

Early next week, a storm system will track through the Central High Plains. Rain and snow look likely from Monday night into next Tuesday. At this time, rain and snow amounts look light. We will watch this as it comes into better focus by the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 15 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman