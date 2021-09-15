Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dip in temperatures Wednesday then turning toasty again

The cold front has moved through but there are still some trailing showers and storms. They will crawl through southern parts of the area through daybreak. Skies will be much drier after the sun comes up.

While Northern Kansas has already dried out, morning commuters will need to watch out for areas of dense fog.

High temperatures will be closer to average now that the front has cleared the area. We will warm into the middle 80s. Enjoy the cooldown while it is here because it will be brief.

Clouds will gradually break as we go through the day. With the front to our south and east, it will try spark a shower or storm late in the afternoon and early in the evening. Should something pop up it will be on the Oklahoma side but the chance of this happening is low and most of us will stay dry.

Skies will continue to clear out tonight as we drop into the 50s and 60s.

Expect bright skies tomorrow. Winds will be back out of the south and they will be stronger too. This southerly flow will turn highs a bit more toasty in the upper 80s and low 90s. The toasty trend continues through the weekend.

There will be some showers and storms in Nebraska Thursday night. The tail end of this disturbance could spark an isolated shower or storm in our area by Friday, first to the north and then points south will have a slim chance during the night. Otherwise, the next few days are looking pretty dry.

Skies will be fair into next week. Another front starts to move in by Tuesday and there will be a more significant cooldown by mid-week as highs dip into the 70s and 80s.