After some stronger storms on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, we are starting the day on a quiet note. With cooler temperatures and saturated air out west, we have some patchy dense fog in spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 10 AM CDT, so if you are traveling I-70 this morning, allow some extra time. Visibility is down to 0 in spots.

Temperatures quickly climb through the morning into midday. By the afternoon we are going to be downright hot. Expect a widespread mix of 90s (slightly cooler to the north) with some spots even reaching the 100 degree mark. Humidity levels are higher through the morning, with a good deal of sunshine in place. Winds will be stronger mainly out of the south.

Get ready for a dry and hot few days. We are going to trend anywhere between 10 and 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Those 90s and lower 100s will linger through Tuesday for all of us. The pattern does begin to break down a bit heading into Wednesday. The front begins to work through, starting to cool northwest Kansas off first. Wichita will still be in the lower 90s. By Thursday however, some beautiful and highly anticipated 80s return.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears