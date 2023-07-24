The summertime sizzle is in full force today. Temperatures soar this afternoon, with highs pushing into the triple digits across the state. We will see abundant sunshine and breezy winds out of the south.

Heat Advisories for most of Kansas are in place through 9 PM Tuesday, while portions of northcentral Kansas will see Heat Advisories through 9 PM on Thursday as temperatures remain hot through the workweek.

We stay warm overnight. Lows slowly fall back into the 60s and 70s, with winds remaining out of the south. It will be a steamy evening and a steamy start to our Tuesday.

Our next chance of moisture arrives on Tuesday evening. Scattered showers will track across the state overnight, bringing brief periods of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder to the Sunflower State.

A few storms in northwest Kansas could be on the stronger side for Tuesday evening. Strong winds and large hail will be the main concern with any storms that become severe.

Do not expect to see any relief from the heat any time soon. We are stuck in the toasty pattern of temperatures hovering around 100 degrees for the next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 98 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll