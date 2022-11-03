Our warm and windy pattern continues on Thursday with some dramatic changes to follow. Expect afternoon highs in the 70s for most of us today, with some upper 60s to the northwest as the front slowly begins to work in. Winds will be strong out of the south from 15-30 mph, localized higher gusts are possible.

Notice an uptick in moisture across the state today. The strong winds out of the south are helping usher in those warmer temperatures and higher dew points. More cloud coverage will be in place from time to time today, but most of the day remains dry.

Later this evening as the front begins to work in, a few showers and storms are possible around and after sunset. We are not expecting much early on in the evening.

As we push into the overnight, however, we need to stay weather aware. A complex of showers and storms will likely fire up along the advancing front. The window between 1 and 4 AM will likely see some of the strongest storms, mainly west of I-135.

Severe weather is on the table. We need to watch out for all storm hazards, including damaging winds, and isolated tornado and even some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk painted for central into southwest Kansas.

Once we inch closer to sunrise on Friday, that severe threat will diminish. We will be left with some spotty showers and storms still through the morning. With the shot of cooler air behind the front, some light snow could fall in western Kansas. The ground is super warm, so most of this should melt on contact.

The cold front clears most of the region by Friday afternoon. This means temperatures likely fall throughout the day. Friday afternoon and evening should mostly dry out, but it will be chilly and blustery as winds stay strong out of the northwest.

Those of you that have outdoor plans later in the night on Friday, pack some layers and have the raingear handy just in case. The farther east you are the better chance for a few leftover showers or light flurries into early Saturday morning.

We look to dry out for the weekend and temperatures will stay cool and fall-like. Most of us will see 60s both Saturday and Sunday. We warm a little bit into next week as well with a few days in the lower 70s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers. Lo: 37 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears