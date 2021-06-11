Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drier air moves in, staying warm for the weekend

A cold front is pushing through western Kansas bringing the relief in the form of some drier air back to the region.

Showers and storms will continue to bubble up ahead of this boundary this evening as a more favorable environment to support strong to severe storms continues across southcentral Kansas this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2AM Saturday for portions of the state.

Parts of the area have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk. Areas along and east of the I-135 corridor, to include the Wichita area, are highlighted by the Slight Risk for severe storms.

All severe weather hazards will need to be monitored today as these lines of storms can produce quick tornado spin-ups along the leading edge. That said, our primary concerns with this complex will be with hail potentially larger than 2″ in diameter and winds gusting to 70 mph or greater. Eastern Kansas looks to be more favored by this activity, but we will continue to keep an eye on how far west storms will develop this evening.

These storms will be quick to dive to the south out of the KSN viewing area by late tonight leaving us dry through the overnight.



Once the cold front passes through, drier air takes over helping to bring down the humidity as we start the weekend into the 50s and 60s Saturday morning.

An isolated shower or storm may try to develop across southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle late in the day through the evening on Saturday.

Sunshine and clouds mixed will be the primary story on Saturday but expect temperatures in the neighborhood of the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The moisture starts to build back in by Sunday which will keep the muggy feel to the air around into early next week. A few isolated showers and storms remain possible, but coverage will be spotty at best and looks to favor the southwestern parts of the state as high pressure starts to build in and keeps the heat around into the upcoming week..

Expect the heat and small chances for rain to stick around into early next week as we settle into a summertime pattern across the Sunflower State.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige