Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drier skies and a slow warm-up

Storm Tracker Radar isn’t as busy this morning but a sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out as we go through the day ahead. Most of us will stay dry though.

Some sun will be able to break free from the clouds as we go from mostly to partly cloudy. Any sun we get won’t help us warm much though, highs will stay below average in the 50s to 60s. Anyone heading out to Riverfront Stadium again this evening will want to grab a jacket.

There’s a small chance of a shower or storm to the northwest after sundown but the window of opportunity will be brief as most of the night stays dry. Lows will dip back down into the 30s and 40s.

High temperatures will only continue to go up from here and turn pleasantly warm in the 70s and 80s later this week. However, we’ll also begin another unsettled trend with more storms instead of harmless showers.

Most of Thursday will be dry and partly sunny. By late afternoon and evening, a few storms will eject from Nebraska into Northern Kansas. A strong to severe storm will be possible near the state line. Gusty winds will be the main threat. A shower or storm could reach points farther south through the overnight and into Friday.

An early shower or storm will track through Central and Eastern Kansas Friday. By late afternoon and evening new storms will move in from the west. Isolated severe storms capable of damaging gusts and hail will be possible. A Marginal Risk of severe weather includes all of Western and portions of Central Kansas.

Rain and rumbles will continue through the night and into Saturday. We’ll continue this stormy trend late Saturday into Sunday and all the way into early next week. It’s important that we stay weather aware once we get to the end of the work week.