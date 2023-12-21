Happy Winter Solstice! Temperatures today will be feeling more like spring than winter. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Light rain and dense fog have impacted the state for much of the day. Dense Fog Advisories remain in place for Jewel, Smith, and Osborne counties through 7 PM.

Showers march east through the evening and linger into the overnight. Overall, we are not expecting much rainfall from today’s system. Most will see anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with the highest totals along and east of the turnpike.

Dry skies and sunshine return for Friday, making it the best day to hit the road for your holiday travel or get some last-minute shopping done.

Temperatures will not falter despite the rain today. We stay in the upper 50s and low 60s through the weekend as warm air makes itself at home ahead of our next storm system.

We are monitoring a low-pressure system that will be inching closer to the Plains this weekend.

It will bring showers to the Sunflower State by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances increase through Saturday evening and overnight. This round of moisture will be much more widespread than we are experiencing today.

Rainfall will continue into Sunday. Those in northwest Kansas will be on the cold side of the low as wrap-around moisture and northerly winds filter in by the afternoon. This will create a transition from rain to snow as temperatures drop.

There is still some uncertainty on how quickly the low will pull away from the state and how fast moisture will wrap up. Western Kansas stands the best chance of seeing any snowfall on Christmas Day, though we are expecting a mix of rain and snow through central Kansas.

Temperatures will be cold for Christmas with highs in the 30s and 40s across the state. This will definitely be a shock to the system after seeing the 60s this weekend.

Cold air filters in by Tuesday and temperatures will settle into a more seasonal feel for the last week of the year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 50 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 60 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: W/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll