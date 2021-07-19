Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drier start to the work week

It is a quiet start to the day but dense fog to the west could slow down some drivers through mid morning.

Now that a front has dropped to our south and high pressure is building in, this will greatly reduce rain chances into the start of the week.

A random shower or storm still cannot be completely ruled out today. There is a slim chance early between Central and Western Kansas. There is also a chance of a stray pop-up in the afternoon, especially to the west.

Most of us will stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80s and below average for this time of year for many of us.

Skies clear out even more tonight with lows in the 60s.

High pressure keeps a tight grip on us tomorrow, keeping skies sunny and dry.

There will be a gradual uptick in highs this week. After mid-week, highs in the 90s will be widespread. Some areas will get close to the century mark into and over the weekend.

Skies will remain in a favorable state this week with a mix of sun and clouds. After today, shower and storm chances are looking nearly non-existent all the way into the start of next week.