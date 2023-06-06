Storms this today will be sparse but south central into southeastern Kansas stand the better location for picking up any spotty rain. A stronger storm capable of gusty winds and hail is on the table, but the threat will be isolated and low into early evening.

This activity will be driven by the daytime sun. With sundown, any rain will fall apart. Most of the area will be quiet and mild overnight with more stars than clouds.

Rain chances look best near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line stretching back through southwest Kansas Wednesday. Temperatures will be much warmer farther east with some 90s showing up.

We will see an overall uptick in storm development Thursday into Friday. A front will approach from the northeast and be a driving force behind scattered thunderstorms.

The continued threats of localized heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will persist. A few storms will reach severe thresholds for damaging winds and large hail.

More rounds of storms will be around this weekend. It will not be a washout but something to keep an eye on for those planning outdoor activities.

A front sags southward Sunday, shutting down storm chances except for the west for a brief window. Storms will develop late on Monday.

As a low pressure system tracks into the state next Tuesday, this could spark more thunderstorms that may become severe. We will need to watch this time closely once model guidance comes into better focus early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 67 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman