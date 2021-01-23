Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drizzle and snow developing Saturday, chances linger through the weekend

Clouds are starting to stream in across the region which is a signal of what is to come through the rest of the weekend.

A few in western Kansas may find some sunshine today which will keep that region slightly warmer, while the rest of the state is stuck into the mid and upper 40s.

A wintry system sliding through Nebraska may spark up an isolated rain or snow shower in northcentral Kansas but most will wait until tomorrow for better chances for rain and snow to build in.

Our first weather system is on the way for the weekend. As a result, slippery road conditions from light snow/freezing drizzle possible today, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Smith, Osborne, Mitchell and Ottawa Counties until midnight.

Folks traveling to and from Kansas City for the game will likely be met with wintry weather as this system comes together late Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures will be chilly Sunday to wrap up the weekend as a cold front slides through the region. This front will be moisture starved initially, but better chances for rain, snow and ice will return later in the day.

Rain will develop across southern Kansas where temperatures will sit a bit warmer with a transitional zone of freezing rain and ice possible before the change over to snow the farther north and west you go across the state.

Rain, ice, and accumulating snow will all be possible overnight Sunday into Monday leading to tricky road conditions likely for the Monday morning drive.

A brief lull in activity before our next system slides in Tuesday into Wednesday.

This will also bring another round of wintry weather back to the state. Once we enter into the second half of the week, sunshine look to make a return and temperatures are rebounding back into the 50s.