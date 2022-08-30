High pressure is tracking to the east over the Central High Plains. A stray shower is possible to the southwest this evening.

With us being under the influence of this weather feature, it will be a pleasant evening to be on the patio with a reduction in humidity through the overnight.

Temperatures turn up Wednesday ahead of another not as hot front.

Next chance for rain arrives Wednesday evening to the north. Scattered showers and storms will approach the Kansas/Nebraska state line late Wednesday evening and track east/southeast into the overnight. Wichita, the rest of southcentral Kansas into the southeastern corner will miss out on this wave.

A few of these storms could become strong to severe for those in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. The main concern will be isolated strong winds gusting to 70 MPH.

There is an isolated chance for a shower or storm in the heat of the afternoon into the early evening Thursday and again Friday. This will take the edge off some of the heat with temperatures near to just above the norm.

Oklahoma and northern Texas will be in a better position to see moisture over the holiday weekend. For us it looks dry, sunshiny and hot which will be perfect to sit by the pool or travel to any of our lakes around Kansas. This dry stretch will plague us into next week with highs in the 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman