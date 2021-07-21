Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dry, hot trend locks in after mid-week

Expect another standard summer day ahead with highs warming back up into the 80s and 90s. It will be a few degrees warmer compared to how we started the work week.

Skies will be mostly sunny with some fair weather clouds popping up by midday. High pressure to the west will keep skies dry.

Clockwise flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will also continue to impact our air quality. Smoke from wildfires to the west and northwest will keep filtering into the area. This has been giving us hazy skies.

There will be some pop-up showers and storms over Colorado in the afternoon and evening. One or two will try to reach the northwest corner of the area tonight but this chance is looking very slim.

Any showers to our west will fizzle out overnight. Rain in the region will likely stay to our north and west the rest of the week.

Since there will not be any rain to help moderate temperatures, highs will take off later this week once a warm front lifts over us tomorrow and opens the door to hotter air. There will be more highs in the 90s Thursday and some triple digit highs by Friday.

Another slim rain chance could impact North Central Kansas Sunday night but the hot and dry trend will dominate into next week.