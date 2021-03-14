Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dry start to the week before a midweek storm system

Another earthquake rocked the Wichita area this evening making this the fifth earthquake today. The latest one at 6:08PM registered at a 3.9 magnitude.

Sunshine returned this afternoon giving us glimpse at blue sky after a cloudy and rainy weekend. Out across northwestern Kansas into southwestern Nebraska, a few of the showers and storms were able to produce brief landspout tornadoes in the region.

Showers and storms have redeveloped near an area of low pressure swinging through the state. This system will be the focus for a wintry mix possible late tonight across northwestern Kansas.

Expect temperatures to sit cooler tonight into the 30s and 40s.

When temperatures fall below freezing will be critical in seeing who finds the snow and how much would be able to accumulate.

Overall, not expect much in terms of accumulations given how warm and soggy it has been, but a trace to 1″ at the highest could be possible across far northwestern Kansas tonight.

As this low continues to sweep out of the region to the east, it will continue to filter in some cooler temperatures from the northwest. Highs Monday afternoon will be into the 40s and 50s.

The break is brief between storm systems as the next one is set to arrive Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

A Slight Risk is already highlighted for southcentral into southeastern Kansas Tuesday evening as storms could tap into some favorable conditions for larger hail and damaging wind gusts with any storm that develops.

This storm system looks to track to our south meaning we will tap into some colder air for a more favorable setup for a rain/snow mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday across Kansas.

This system looks to wrap up by Thursday morning at the latest leading to a dry wrap up to the work week and start to the upcoming weekend. Given the more active weather pattern, temperatures will stay on the cooler side this week with many afternoons only reaching the 50s for daytime highs. However, once the soggy weather moves eastward, we will see more sunshine and the return of the 60s by next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige