Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dry start to the week then skies turn unsettled

After a warm, sunny end to the weekend we’ve got some changes for the week ahead. Now that a cold front has cruised through the area it’ll be a cooler start to the week. Highs will be in the 60s and 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will still be a bit breezy behind the front but won’t be as strong as last week, that goes for the week ahead too.

It’s the northerly flow that will cool us down and after sundown we’ll have to monitor the potential for some frost as lows drop into the 20s to 30s.

Clouds increase even more tomorrow and rain chances will begin to increase. They don’t look great but a few raindrops will be possible and some snowflakes could mix in to the west.

The chance for moisture will gradually go up as we go through the rest of the week. Rain and rain/snow to the west looks more likely toward the end of the week Thursday and Friday. Highs will take even more of a dip into the 50s and 40s.

We’ll begin to dry out over the weekend and then temperatures return closer to normal by the start of next week.