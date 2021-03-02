Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dry, sunny, mild trend continues through mid-week

We have got another pleasant day ahead with lots of sunshine and 60s. There could be a spot or two in Southwest Kansas that briefly touches 70.

Winds will be stronger today and it has been dry so this will increase our fire danger. Gusts could get up to 30 mph. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect for a few of our counties to the north through the afternoon and into the evening.

After sundown, winds will weaken and skies will stay clear. Expect a normal chill overnight as lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

When it comes to our upper atmosphere, conditions remain quiet and dry. This will continue into mid-week and help keep favorable temps in the forecast.

Our next system will start to move in Thursday. There will be an increasing chance of rain to the west during the day, and then in Central Kansas during the night. Showers will stick around across much of the area into Friday before we gradually dry out through the day and into the evening.

Amounts aren’t set in stone just yet but some could be as high as .50″ to 1″.

We’ll dry back out by Saturday and after temps take a brief hit we will quickly rebound back into the 60s. Since we will dry back out quickly and winds will remain strong, we will need to continue to monitor the potential for fire danger.