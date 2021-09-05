Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dry wrap up to the holiday weekend, tracking another front

It has been a mild afternoon across Kansas as we have wrapped up Sunday. Daytime highs for many rested into the 80s. Warmer to the northwest where drier air allowed a late day spike in temperatures to the 90s.

A dryline has set up across northwestern Kansas which has become a focus for showers and thunderstorms that have developed this evening.

Most of the activity is expected to remain as garden variety, but an isolated storm could produce stronger wind gusts and small hail as well as heavy rainfall which could lead to localized areas of flash flooding.

Activity begins to diminish after the sun has set for the night.

The air temperature will cool steadily this evening. Expect lows back into the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will heat back up into the 90s for most for Labor Day Monday.

Many look to stay dry as we wrap up the holiday weekend. High pressure has regained control and will be tough to overcome.

We will see our temperatures on the rise through Tuesday as we wait for a second cold front to sweep through the state. Expect daytime highs to briefly return to the 90s Tuesday afternoon.

This front will be starved for moisture. So, rain does not look likely with its passage, but winds will turn breezy out of the north. Humidity will decrease leading to some cooler nights and comfortable afternoons for early September standards by the middle of the week. As high pressure quickly builds back in by the second half of the week, we will see temperatures rebound from the mid 80s to the mid 90s by the weekend. Rain chances do not look likely again until potentially the middle of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige