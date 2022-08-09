While temperatures today will not be as comfortable as what we saw yesterday, they will still be better than the triple digits we will experience later this week. Highs this afternoon will reach into the low 90s across the state.

The cold front that brought the relief and the rain yesterday is tracking well off to our south in Oklahoma. Moisture will move south along with the front, meaning that rain chances will exit the forecast for most of us today.

As the front stalls out, moisture will try to push back north and spark up in Southwest Kansas by this evening. Rain will be hit or miss, with most of us remaining dry.

After today our rain chances dry up entirely as an upper-level high-pressure system starts to track east into the Plains.

Temperatures soar as we head into the weekend, with highs surpassing the 100-degree mark. We stay toasty well into next week before our next front arrives early next week, pushing temperatures back towards our seasonal average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll