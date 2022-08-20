As the cold front that brought us yesterday’s shower continues to track south, rain chances will start to move out of the forecast along with it. This is causing storms to fire up in Southeast Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle this evening.

A few spotty storms will stick around through the morning along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line, but those in Central and North Kansas have been dry for much of the day tomorrow.

Rain chances remain better for those closer to Oklahoma tomorrow as moisture surges south following the cold front. Then we all dry out as we head into the start of the week.

Temperatures on Sunday will be warm today in the low 90s, about average for this time of year.

We don’t stray much from that as we head into the upcoming workweek with temperatures hovering in the low 90s. Get ready for a sunny, seasonal stretch of weather next week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll