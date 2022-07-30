A few spotty storms are starting to bubble up in the Oklahoma Panhandle and Southwest Kansas this evening. We will see lightning and a few downpours with these storms over the next few hours, but they will fizzle out before 10 PM. The majority of the state will remain dry overnight.

Temperatures tonight will remain mild. Lows will range from the low to upper 60s, with those in Northwest Kansas being the coolest and those in Southcentral Kansas being the warmest. Patchy fog will be possible across the state in the early morning hours so give yourself some extra time on the roads as you start your day and remember to turn your headlights on.

A random shower is in the forecast for Southwest Kansas on Sunday during the late morning and early afternoon. Coverage with these storms will be minimal, and most across the region will stray rain free. We will dry out complete as we head into the start of the workweek.

We will be near average on Sunday with highs ranging from the low to mid-90s, but eventually, we crawl our way back to near triple digits by the middle of next week.

High pressure is building out the West, keeping the heat at bay tomorrow. This bubble of high pressure will shift east as we head into the workweek and will be the main culprit behind our warming trend.

A sunny pattern will take hold as a ridge begins to build over the Plains. Temperatures will also inch upwards over the next several days. Enjoy the last day of July because it will be the last mild day we see before August brings the return of the heat on Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 67 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll