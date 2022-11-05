After a soggy Friday, we will be able to dry out this weekend across the Sunflower State. Wichita measured a significant amount of moisture with 2.27″ officially at Eisenhower Airport. This was the highest daily rainfall total since May 31.

Clouds clear to the east through the morning and we are expecting plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures will be pretty standard for this time of year. Expect highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Winds pick up at times out of the west/southwest at times, especially out west.

Temperatures stay comfortable through the end of the weekend, even warming a bit for the beginning of next week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s. This is out ahead of our next cold front that significantly crashes temperatures shortly after.

As a warm front lifts through Tuesday, a few showers and rumbles are possible. This is just a slim and spotty chance for now.

Late Wednesday into Thursday, our next cold front quickly closes in. This will bring the chance for some thunderstorms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: W/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 58 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears