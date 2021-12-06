Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early chill turns warm again late week

Never underestimate the power of cold air advection! This morning temperatures tumbled into the single digits to the northwest with the lower 30s in the southeast part of Kansas all thanks to the cold frontal passage we just experienced.

High pressure is building in and while we will have a northerly flow for most throughout the evening, to the west our winds will become southerly first. This will keep us out of the bitter barrel overnight with lows in the teens and 20s.

There will also be an increase in cloud cover that will persist into Tuesday. A sprinkle or a flurry may get squeezed from the sky, but the atmosphere is so dry near ground level that it will eat up any moisture.

Temperatures will try to warm a few degrees Tuesday but with the additional cloud cover, any sunshiny heat will be limited.

With a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, highs will recover further. Thursday offers up dry and much warmer temps throughout the region. For most, it will be the nicest day of the week before winds increase Thursday night into Friday. Winds gusting between 35 and 45 MPH will be likely.

Friday will also be a day of change as a powerful cold front will divide us from the 30s to the northwest and potentially hitting near 70 farther east. I would not be shocked to see some snow flirt with northwest Kansas/southwest Nebraska, but locations farther north and west outside of our viewing area stand a better chance of moisture.

As temps dip Saturday and another piece of energy rotates through to our south/southeast, this may give us a shot for rain and snow across southern and southeastern Kansas, but latest model guidance trends are increasingly disappointing as drier air may win out and leave us once again moisture-starved. Temperatures will be big as we shift to the 30s and 40s for highs Saturday with a slightly warmer turn next Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman