Meteorological Spring officially begins on March 1 and it will really feel it as we head through the next seven days. Highs on Monday climb to the 60s for most of the Sunflower State. We do have a bit of extra cloud coverage, but we can expect a gorgeous afternoon.

From the 30s last Friday to now the 70s in the forecast, we are feeling the effects of a late Kansas winter. Highs on Tuesday jump to the 70s and a few of us could touch 80 degrees on Wednesday. This warm stretch will carry us all the way through Friday. Keep in mind our average high in Wichita is 53º.

An uptick in moisture on Friday will help potentially lay the field for a few thunderstorms across the state, especially the eastern half. We will see how the next few days shake out, but I think Friday evening into early Saturday morning we could have ingredients for a few early season storms, some strong.

This pattern breaks down a bit as we head into the end of next weekend as more seasonable air returns. We really could use the moisture, and our extended outlook is favoring a few changes at some measurable precipitation.

2/28/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 64 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 73 Wind: W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears