Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early showers and clouds clear out, another round arrives tonight

Our next batch of showers is tracking through Central and Eastern Kansas. There’s barely been any thunder and lightning during the overnight so severe weather isn’t a concern.

There could be a lingering shower in South Central Kansas through mid morning but any rain will quickly wrap up from there as showers keep tracking east. High pressure will briefly build in and not only help kick the rain to the east but also clear out our skies.

High temperatures will be below average in the 60s but still comfortable when you factor in the fair skies. Winds will be a bit breezy too the farther south and east you are.

High pressure will begin to break down and slide to the east as another disturbance approaches. A few showers and storms will move in from the west tonight and track east into Wednesday.

We’ll wake up to some showers on Storm Tracker Radar and a chill in the air after lows dip into the 40s. There may be a dry period midday Wednesday but some trailing showers during the afternoon will also track west to east. A storm or two could develop as this secondary wave tracks through.

Isolated showers associated with a front will move out by Thursday. However, the break between systems will be brief. More showers and storms could develop by Friday as another front moves in.

The front will lift over us and allow warmer air in the 70s and 80s to stream in, but it will be slow to move out which could keep skies unsettled into early next week.