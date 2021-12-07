Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early week chill quickly turns warm again

Clouds will slowly start to break overnight. Where we get more stars, temperatures will be colder.

With a southerly flow locking into place, temperatures will soon be on the climb the next few days before the next potent cold front arrives on Friday.

With a mixture of sun and clouds, temps Wednesday rebound to the 50s and several 60s out west. Winds look to briefly pick up Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We then feel even more warmth Thursday with high temperatures in the 60s and some 70s out west.

A storm system evolves Friday over the Plains with increasing winds. Gusts between 35 and 45 MPH are likely. Snowfall will favor our friends in Nebraska and the mountains to the west. Some of this may briefly touch the northwest corner of our viewing area as snow and skim our north central counties as rain to snow. Accumulation at this point looks light, if at all, considering the short period where any rain or snow is likely and our warm ground leading to this event.

Temperatures will be wild across the Sunflower State as we hover in the 30s to the northwest and the 60s, even potential 70s, farther east. Timing will greatly play into how much warmth is felt farther east, including the Wichita area, and for how long Friday before temperatures crash. Majority misses out on any beneficial moisture from this frontal passage.

It will be a bitter start Saturday morning with lows in the teens and 20s. This will be the coldest day of the two before we quickly warm again Sunday with continued dry conditions.

Most of next week looks dry and unseasonably warm. By the end of next week, another strong cold front approaches. We will need to watch a developing storm system and if moisture can gel for us. We may be living on the edge yet again missing the moisture train.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman