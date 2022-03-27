Temperatures will soar early this week as a warm front lifts north on Monday. This enables temps to increase into the 70s for most and 80s out to the west.

Temperatures keep building into Tuesday, along with the winds, producing more 80s ahead of the approaching cold front. Winds will easily gust from 40 to 50 MPH ahead of our next storm system that brings a shot for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday evening. Fire weather watches are in effect to the southwest, so please do not burn!

Central into eastern Kansas are in a Slight Risk for severe weather Tuesday. All forms of severe weather are a possibility given the favorable dynamics of this system, including tornadoes. Moisture will stream our direction, giving us dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Timing looks to be after 5 PM with locations near and east of I-135.

We will need to watch cloud cover closely going into this event. Too much may take the severe threat down for our viewing area. We will also have a lid over the atmosphere that will keep thunderstorm development locked until later in the day only to be broken by the approaching front.

If this holds long enough, we may have to wait into the early overnight for locations farther east to get into the stormy activity. A few things to work out and monitor closely, but we should definitely keep an eye on Tuesday evening into the early overnight and stay weather aware. There may be a brief burst of snow on the backside of this system into Wednesday morning, but amounts look low, if at all.

Temperatures cool behind this system and try to fight back as our next system on deck is served up Friday. This brings more showers to the region with the backside cool enough for snow. Warmer winds work in next weekend before another system early the following week that may bring another chance for severe weather Monday into Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 71 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman