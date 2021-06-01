Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early week pop-ups, heat set to build

A mixture of sun and clouds with a disturbance tracking around the region has led to spotty pop-up showers and isolated storms today. These are driven by the daytime sun and most should wane early tonight.

A brief heavy downpour and a clap of thunder will be possible. A few funnels have been reported out of this activity this afternoon. Additional storms will march near the Kansas/Colorado state line early tonight.

A storm or two could be stronger with hail and high winds out that way. A Marginal Risk skirts our southwest counties.

With all the moisture we have had lately, we will need to monitor for patchy fog during the overnights and early mornings until conditions can dry out.

An isolated shower or storm will once again try to pop up randomly Wednesday in the heat of the day.

While there is a chance for a stray shower or storm Thursday, the majority of the area will be dry.

Temperatures will gradually warm this week, rebounding through the mid-70s Wednesday to the 80s the remainder of the work week.

Saturday and Sunday, a pop-up shower or storm is possible to the southeast. Sunday evening, storms will gather out west near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Dew points will also rise heading into the weekend, bringing that muggy feeling back to our central and eastern communities. The humidity remains tolerable out west with rising summertime temperatures.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman