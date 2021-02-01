Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early week warming, bitter weekend ahead

Milder air is marching our way! Temperatures keep climbing through Wednesday before our next cold front drops a taste of Canadian air our way Thursday.

We will warm into the 50s and some 60s through mid-week before a more seasonable drop to end the work week.

The overnights will be cold. Due to snowpack leftover to the north, those areas have the potential to see more freezing fog into early Tuesday morning. Dense Fog Advisories have been extended for several counties through midday Tuesday. We may see an expansion to the number of counties overnight. We could also see patchy freezing fog east of I-135 early Tuesday morning.

The warming underway will eat away at the snow but note that those locations will be cooler during the afternoons than surrounding cities.

Moisture that has been pegged for Thursday and again Saturday…are not looking as promising with today’s model runs. We may squeeze out a few rain/snow showers Thursday, but the bulk of the moisture is to our north and east.

Additional snow showers are possible when an Arctic front comes in this weekend. Right now, any amounts look light, pitiful.

That Arctic front will knock our highs into the 20s and 30s over the weekend. It will not last long as temperatures transition milder at the beginning of next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman