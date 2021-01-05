Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early week warming, next storm on the horizon

Enjoy the warmth we get through Tuesday because a cold front coming down the pipeline will change our temperature landscape for the rest of the work week beginning Wednesday.

Highs in the 50s were widespread Monday.

This unseasonably warm stretch continues Tuesday aided by a stronger southerly wind.

While winds were gusty at times today, we will have similar gusts Tuesday in advance of our next system. Gusts could reach 40 MPH. Locations that didn’t see the heavy amounts of snow with our last system have a higher potential for grass fires due to the warmth and stronger winds.

Right now, it looks like any rain and snow with our next system will be light for our viewing area as moisture is not in rich supply. It will, however, be an efficient snow producer for ski slopes in the Rockies!

Snowfall amounts closer to home will be higher over Nebraska, Iowa and northern Missouri. Snowfall accumulation in our viewing area will be under an inch to the north and east of Wichita.

This system rolls into town Tuesday night to the west as rain switches to snow into the overnight.

As the system tracks east, snow will linger for areas near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. As the system rotates through, it will bring rain/snow showers to our central communities Wednesday. Rain will be more organized just east of our viewing area into eastern Kansas. As colder air moves in Wednesday night, any rain will transition to light snow as the backside of the system through into Thursday.

We have another system over the weekend that looks to provide widespread light snow and rain Saturday night into Sunday.

We are in a progressive pattern where you can count on systems to keep coming through every few days for the remainder of January.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman