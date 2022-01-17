Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early week warming to turn frigid with limited snow chances

High pressure is our early week feature, allowing the days to warm.

With another starry sky overnight, temps will return to the chill quickly after sundown.

Tuesday looks warmer under sunny to partly cloudy conditions with many more 60s spread through the west and several spots in central Kansas inching closer to that mark. Farther east closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line, snowpack will keep temperatures much cooler than communities west.

Our next cold front sweeps through the area Tuesday night. There is a weak disturbance capable of light snow that will move into northwest Kansas and slide through our western towns into Wednesday.

Amounts look light, generally a dusting to an inch. It may be difficult for central and eastern areas to see any of these flakes due to drier air as this disturbance travels on by. We will see an uptick in cloud cover throughout the region by Wednesday into Thursday.

Significantly colder air returns Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Overnights look frigid from the single digits to the lower teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits to just below zero as it will not take much wind to feel colder.

We may see another impulse try to bring snow to the northwest by Friday. Once again, this does not look like much as our dry overall pattern persists in yet an active northwesterly flow. Temperatures will trend milder over the weekend before another Arctic shot early next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman