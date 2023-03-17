We had more sunshine today, but north winds keep bringing in cold air to the Sunflower State. With mostly clear skies and light winds overnight, lows are expected to be downright frigid in the teens and twenties.

A second push of cold air comes into the area tonight through Saturday, which will keep highs chilly. North winds will keep wind chill values in the 30s much of the day. On the plus side, we can expect plenty of sunshine!

Cold air takes some time to step aside as a powerful system slowly pulls east. We will begin to make some progress later on in the weekend when it comes to the warmth.

Temperatures begin warming by the time next work week arrives. We make a run toward average by Tuesday.

With southerly winds returning, warmer temperatures will be accompanied by increasing rain chances. A few showers are possible Tuesday with a more substantial chance of showers and storms in central and eastern Kansas Wednesday into Thursday. Western Kansas will struggle to see much moisture from this system.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 17 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 60 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman